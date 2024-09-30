ADVERTISEMENT

USC commitment very much in CU's crosshairs

John Garcia Jr.

We first started hearing flip rumors here about two weeks ago and over the weekend it seemingly took another step forward. Smith flipped from Auburn to USC in the summer so he's long planned on playing his college ball across the country. We know CU has been portal heavy on the OL so prioritizing a high schooler here could be big relative to making an instant impact, something few schools can sell like the Buffs at this time.

Obviously the on-field momentum doesn't hurt, either, but there is a sense this move can go down sooner rather than later, per a Rivals source.

We'll stay on it...
 
Reactions: dtownbuff, Ralphieburger, ChampKindBuffs and 6 others
