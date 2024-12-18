Fresno State DT Gavriel Lightfoot announces commitment to CU

CU has locked up its seventh transfer commitment of the winter portal season. Fresno State defensive lineman Gavriel Lightfoot is the next member of the group after announcing his pledge a few minutes ago. He just put together his best statistical season with 37 tackles and 1 pass defensed and will head to Boulder with 66 career tackles (27 solo) and 1 sack.The Moreno Valley, California native was a two-star recruit out of high school with offers from Hawaii and Nevada in addition to the Bulldogs. According to PFF, Lightfoot started 12 games for Fresno State this season and played 504 total snaps this year. His best showing came against Hawaii on Nov. 2 when the 6-foot-3, 296-pound tackle had 8 tackles in a loss. He received his best grade from PFF (78.3) in a win over New Mexico State when he had 4 tackles.He has generally received higher marks from PFF for his ability to slow down the running game while he was credited with 7 total pressures and 6 quarterback hurries during the 2024 season. He will have one season of eligibility remaining following three seasons with the Bulldogs in which he made 27 starts.- DL Gavriel Lightfoot (Fresno State)- QB Kaidon Salter (Liberty)- LB Reginald Hughes (Jacksonville State)- K Buck Buchanan (Louisiana Tech)- TE Zach Atkins (NW Missouri State)- DL Jehiem Oatis (Alabama)- OL Carter Miller (Louisiana-Monroe)