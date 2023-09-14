ADVERTISEMENT

*** Weekend visitor list: CU vs. CSU ***

Here is the list of expected visitors as it stands right now for the Buffs heading into Saturday. There is still time that some may be added or removed, but as of today this is the group of prospects the staff is expecting to have on campus. The list is impressive and features multiple recruits committed to other programs. It is also a nice collection of talent from different classes.

Current CU commits

WR Aaron Butler
OL Talan Chandler
WR Zycarl Lewis
APB Jamarice “Gata” Wilder

Committed to other schools


Uncommitted

 
Latest posts

