ADVERTISEMENT

Official visit list: June 9-12

Matt Moreno

Matt Moreno

Junior Starter
Gold Member
Aug 8, 2011
707
2,678
93
California
colorado.rivals.com
Colorado is set to host its first official visit weekend of the month, and thought the group will be small it certainly packs a punch. Some prospects will be on campus beginning today while Brandon Davis-Swain, for example, has said he won't begin his visit until tomorrow. Either way, some of the top targets in the class are going to be on campus in Boulder this weekend making it a big one to begin a busy stretch for the Buffs.

Recruits will be permitted to take unlimited official visits after July 1, per new NCAA rules, but the rule remains the same that they can only officially visit a school once throughout their recruitment unless there is a coaching change. So, for players like Lester and Welch it will be an important weekend. Swain has been out to Boulder previously, so the process is further along with him and the Buffs.

Not listed, but additionally CU will have four-star receiver commit Aaron Butler on campus as well this weekend. He's already used his one official visit to Colorado, so he is making his way out unofficially. However, it will be important to have him and fellow commits Danny O'Neil and Talan Chandler in town this weekend to help recruit the uncommitted prospects.










Committed


 
  • Like
Reactions: buffs653
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Matt Moreno

WATCH: 4-star LB Christian Thatcher recaps Colorado OV

Replies
9
Views
566
Buff Nation
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno

2025 DL Trajen Odom recaps first visit to CU

Replies
0
Views
303
Buff Nation
Matt Moreno
Matt Moreno
NCBuff

Buffs NewsStand - June 5

Replies
0
Views
151
Buff Nation
NCBuff
NCBuff
John Garcia Jr.

New south Florida Buff target already talking official visit

Replies
0
Views
174
Buff Nation
John Garcia Jr.
John Garcia Jr.
DKluge47

Don't Lose Hope

Replies
173
Views
5K
Buff Nation
59Buff
59Buff
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today