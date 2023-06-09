Official visit list: June 9-12

Matt Moreno
Aug 8, 2011
- 707
- 2,678
- 93
Colorado is set to host its first official visit weekend of the month, and thought the group will be small it certainly packs a punch. Some prospects will be on campus beginning today while Brandon Davis-Swain, for example, has said he won't begin his visit until tomorrow. Either way, some of the top targets in the class are going to be on campus in Boulder this weekend making it a big one to begin a busy stretch for the Buffs.
Recruits will be permitted to take unlimited official visits after July 1, per new NCAA rules, but the rule remains the same that they can only officially visit a school once throughout their recruitment unless there is a coaching change. So, for players like Lester and Welch it will be an important weekend. Swain has been out to Boulder previously, so the process is further along with him and the Buffs.
Not listed, but additionally CU will have four-star receiver commit Aaron Butler on campus as well this weekend. He's already used his one official visit to Colorado, so he is making his way out unofficially. However, it will be important to have him and fellow commits Danny O'Neil and Talan Chandler in town this weekend to help recruit the uncommitted prospects.
Committed
