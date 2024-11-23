Game Thread: Colorado at Kansas

Big one for the Buffs today against a sneaky good Kansas team that is coming in hot after two wins against ranked teams (Iowa State and BYU). Colorado can clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game with a win today and a Utah win against Iowa State later tonight.



Shane Cokes is out and will miss his third consecutive game, Micah Welch is back from that hamstring injury. Preston Hodge is not playing, will be his second straight missed game. Nothing on Jimmy Horn Jr. yet, but he didn't come out for warm ups with the wideouts a few minutes ago.



Also: Best uniforms of the year today for me:

