Former 5-star OL Kardell Thomas joins CU as transfer from FAMU

Florida A&M transfer offensive lineman Kardell Thomas (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) has been added to the Colorado roster after one season with the Rattlers. The former five-star prospect was the 26th-ranked recruit in the 2019 class according to Rivals. He played in 11 games last season at FAMU and made eight starts at left guard. This will be his final season of eligibility. Thomas transferred to FAMU from LSU where he signed as a high school prospect. The Baton Rouge native was never quite able to crack the rotation with the Tigers and played in 11 games across four seasons. He made two starts during his four years at LSU, both at right guard.In all, he played 206 snaps at his previous home before playing 484 snaps last season at FAMU. He had an overall PFF grade of 51.3 but received positive numbers in the pass protection category. His best PFF grade of the season came in a game against Southern in which he played a season-high 80 snaps and earned an 89.6 in the pass blocking category.