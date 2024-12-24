Everything Coach Prime and Rick George said at the Alamo Bowl opening presser





Notes from Monday evening's media availability:



Opening statement and players receiving disability insurance: We're excited, we're elated to be here. Thank you all for attending as well. I wanted Rick to accompany me on this one because we have a tremendous, announcement... We're excited to be here, to be welcome, to be received with, open arms, as we have. But, we want to talk about something that has not transpired in the last, probably 5 to 10 years in college football with your star players not opting out of the game. I made a statement that our players would play the game, and, Rick felt, compassionate and wanted to double down on that. And I'll kind of let him explain why, and then I'll jump back here. RICK: Well, I appreciate that, coach. And it's great to be in, San Antonio and playing in the Alamo Bowl. We're excited about it. As coach said, it was his idea. So let's be clear on that. It was his idea that we should get disability insurance, for our student athletes, for this game, to ensure that they played. If there was some kind of injury that, they'd be well taken care of. And so we we work together on that. We're excited about it. We think it's great that all of our players are playing in the game. And, that's what all ballgames should be like. And, we're excited to be back in San Antonio and, really looking forward, to the week.



Coach Prime: What that means is we have a multitude of players that are draftable that they receive the draft grade and they have, disability. They've had it all season long. And and we wanted to make sure ensured that if something were to happen, that they would be covered. Now, we happen to have two players that are, probably going to be the first two picks of the NFL draft. I think we all know who those two are and they have received, I think the highest number of coverage that has ever been covered in college football. It's ground that far exceeds anyone has ever played this game of college football. So we're happy and excited. But that's, just a wonderful thought process for this wonderful university that we had that we, are attending. And we're just thankful that Rick, as well as administration at CU, has, put his money where your mouth is. RICK: Well, and let me just say one more thing that it's really him. It was his idea. He felt it was important, for our student athletes to all of them to play. He encouraged that. It's a testament. Him, getting out there in front of his guys and saying, you know, we want you to play. And we we did this because we want to make sure that, these guys are covered.



On the family culture built: I think it's the family culture we built. I received a letter this morning, that had me darn in tears. And it was from my chefs, chef Carl, about how he's treated, how he's adored, how what the the feeling that our team and staff gives him and how he can't wait to get to work every morning to prepare a meal in the meal that he prepared today, the brunch was un-darn believable. I mean, I'm thankful because everybody brought friends and family there. That was on this wonderful plane that we ... Did you see the plane by the way? ... That was awesome. ... I got A.D.D. sometimes, but we're excited about everything. Thank you for that.



On Rickey Henderson: Greatest ever. I don't think there will ever be a leadoff hitter ever, ever in the history of the game to come back can eclipse and to dominate a game and take over a game like Rickey Henderson. Every time I called, every time, I saw him, he was so gracious and so kind and just taught me little things. When I played with him. How many people had the pleasure to play with Rickey Henderson. I mean, if you had the pleasure to play with the guy that they grew up idolizing and they desired to be. So, shoot I just hate for that to happen. Praying all his family, friends, loved ones and everyone involved. But shoot, he is the greatest ever. And that's the goal. That's the real 2-4. That's one of the reasons I wore 24, you know, when I was in Atlanta.



The last time Coach Prime was in San Antonio: I have no idea when the last time I was in San Antonio. I think I came down here night have been for Noel Divine, played in the All-Star game here. I think that may have been that as well as I think the Cowboys practiced here before. ... That may have been the last time.



Rick George on the hospitality in San Antonio: The hospitality that we get when we're in San Antonio is second to none. I mean, the Valero Alamo Bowl does a phenomenal job. And, the hospitality that they give all of our players and fans, it's just, a great week to have a lot of things planned, and, they just do a great job of embracing their community and allowing us to be guest in it. Coach Prime: Someone please post, send to us, the top five restaurants as well as great places to frequent and, I'm probably going to try my best to give away four tickets from my back pocket for fans that that give me the calls And the reason to, to come to the game. And I'm praying that I don't know how close we are to a sellout. I don't know how close we are, but if I were a fan, this this is two wonderful teams that represent the Big 12. I would come I would try to purchase every ticket you can and try to come and watch this contest.



On Miss Peggy: Miss Peggy will be here. I think she's starting as well. Yeah. She's starting. She's in the starting lineup. But she will be here.



On the Alamo Bowl: Well, the purpose is to win the game. It's like the main course, you know, you the appetizers and all the other stuff. So we're happy to go through what we need to go through to get to what we need to get to. But the young men know what we're here for. We're not here for the festivities. We're not here for all of the things, the tangibles. We're here to win this football game.



On recent bowl practices: Great. We had an influx of adrenaline and passion, when the youngsters, when the high schoolers came, that that made the old school guys say, okay, I got to show these guys who I am. And I think a fight broke out, which I'm not proud of, but I am okay yesterday because they went at it. But we have some young talent here that's going to help this program tremendously. I mean, when those guys walked on the field, you felt their presence and they wanted us to know that they belong. And it was phenomenal. I don't want to throw names out, but we got some talent.



On Travis Hunter's last week: I don't know about the bulljunk. I think everything is great. He has a Heisman trophy at the crib. He's projected to be the first, the second pick, no later than the third. I don't know where the bull comes in it. I think it's all a blessing. Things that you make out of stressing is still a blessing. And I think, he's headed in the right direction. He loves the game of football. I'm always focused on the positive. Let the negative. So easy to see the negative when it bothers you right there in front of you. Why would you focus on that when the positive is right there in front of you? So I love this young man. I love what he stands for. I love him like he's a son. He's he's exceeded expectations. He's exceeded everything we asked of him academically as well as, but athletically. So I'm, I'm happy to what he's going to for what he's going to do in this particular day. Thank you all. Thank you. God bless you.