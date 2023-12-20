EARLY SIGNING DAY HQ: LOI Tracker (Dec. 2023)

Matt Moreno
- Aug 8, 2011
- 710
- 2,682
- 93
Early Signing Day has arrived for the 2024 class, and we will be tracking all the action in what should be an exciting day for the Buffs. Here's a list of helpful links that you might need to reference throughout the day plus we'll be updating the thread when the National Letters of Intent come in as Deion Sanders officially welcomes his 2024 recruiting class at CU.
EARLY SIGNING DAY LINKS
🔎 Recruit search
🔒 2024 Colorado commitment list
📈 2024 Rivals.com team recruiting rankings
📊 2024 Pac-12 recruiting rankings
2024 Colorado commitment list
– OL Jordan Seaton
– WR Dre'lon Miller | SIGNED
– DE Brandon Davis-Swain | SIGNED
– ATH Kamron Mikell | SIGNED
– WR Zycarl Lewis, Jr.
– RB Micah Welch | SIGNED
– DT Eric Brantley, Jr. | SIGNED
2024 Colorado transfer additions
– DL Samuel Okunlola (Pittsburgh) | ANNOUNCED
– DL Chidozie Nwankwo (Houston) | ANNOUNCED
– DT Anquin Barnes (Alabama) | ANNOUNCED
– QB Walter Taylor (Vanderbilt) | ANNOUNCED
– WR Cordale Russell (TCU) | ANNOUNCED
– DE Quency Wiggins (LSU) | ANNOUNCED
– CB Preston Hodge (Liberty) | ANNOUNCED
– OLB Keaten Wade (Kentucky) | ANNOUNCED
– QB Destin Wade (Kentucky) | ANNOUNCED
– WR Will Sheppard (Vanderbilt) | ANNOUNCED
– TE Chamon Metayer (Cincinnati) | ANNOUNCED
– OL Kahlil Benson (Indiana) | ANNOUNCED
– OL Justin Mayers (UTEP) | ANNOUNCED
– WR Terrell Timmons, Jr. (NC State) | ANNOUNCED
– OL Tyler Johnson (Houston) | ANNOUNCED
– OL Yakiri Walker (Connecticut) | ANNOUNCED
