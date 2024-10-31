ADVERTISEMENT

CU offers Oklahoma State DL commit

Matt Moreno

The Buffs continue to target prospects currently committed to other programs as they work toward finishing up the 2025 class ahead of the early signing period. Today, the newest offer for CU went out to another IMG Academy recruit with defensive lineman Alexander McPherson getting the call from Colorado's staff. The Florida native has been committed to the Cowboys since June when the Big 12 program beat out other schools such as Michigan State, Indiana, Pittsburgh and Maryland.

Michigan State had been the biggest threat in his recruitment before he picked OSU. At this point he has not openly expressed an interest in backing away from his pledge, but the has been some chatter that the Buffs have piqued his interest. He's also been pretty heavily reposting CU-related things on social media as well during the season.

The Buffs have obviously been pretty active at IMG this season, with a few visitors from the school making the trek to Boulder this fall, so it won't be shocking at all if CU is able to get him on campus for a trip before he signs. He is a versatile defensive line prospect who likely will end up as a defensive end but could play really anywhere across the line.

 
