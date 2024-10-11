Two HUGE confirmed OVs this weekend

You are using an out of date browser. It may not display this or other websites correctly.
You should upgrade or use an alternative browser
.
Think we've reported UCF commitment Christian Hudson, but two higher-ranked defenders are also now confirmed for OVs this weekend:
We believe it's the first time each has been to Boulder, and the IMG duo going together can't hurt late swings imo.
Junior Starter
Gold Member
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.
This is premium content. Please subscribe
to view.