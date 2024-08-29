Official game thread: CU vs North Dakota State

Troy Finnegan
Football is back! Buffs kicking off vs NDSU in about 40 minutes.
A few notes from the depth chart:
Nikhai Hill-Green is not listed at LB
Offerdahl RB1
No Amari McNeill, Quency Wiggins or Tyler Johnson
Will post some more pregame stuff below before kick!
