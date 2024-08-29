ADVERTISEMENT

Official game thread: CU vs North Dakota State

Troy Finnegan

Troy Finnegan

All-Pac 12
Silver Member
Sep 19, 2023
1,527
1,703
113
Football is back! Buffs kicking off vs NDSU in about 40 minutes.

A few notes from the depth chart:
Nikhai Hill-Green is not listed at LB
Offerdahl RB1
No Amari McNeill, Quency Wiggins or Tyler Johnson

Will post some more pregame stuff below before kick!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Troy Finnegan

Official Game Thread: CU MBB vs Richmond

Replies
60
Views
715
Buff Nation
SoCo Buff
SoCo Buff
N

CU Official Game Thread: CU vs. Arizona

Replies
112
Views
3K
Buff Nation
CRBuff
C
N

Official Game Thread: CU vs UCLA

Replies
42
Views
744
Buff Nation
buffaloha
buffaloha
rward

25th thru 27th Colorado HS football schedule

Replies
11
Views
558
Buff Nation
Telecaster1
Telecaster1
Guerriero

***Official CU vs. A&M game thread*** (A few personnel notes for CU)

Replies
174
Views
5K
Buff Nation
Telecaster1
Telecaster1
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back