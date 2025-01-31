Black & Gold Spring Game date announced





Colorado's Black & Gold Spring Game date has been announced by the program Friday, and the festivities will take place April 19 at Folsom Field. It will be the third spring showcase under head coach Deion Sanders, and both have been well attended while setting records for the amount of fans in the stands.



Last year the Buffs had 28,424 fans on hand for the Black & Gold Spring Game.



As of now there has not yet been a TV designation for the game but tickets are set to go on sale in the coming weeks.



The Black & Gold game will mark the end of spring practice for CU, which is set to begin March 11. The six-week stretch will be split into two parts with the Buffs practicing for two weeks ahead of a week off for spring break from March 24-28.



Practice will reconvene April 1 and run for the remaining three weeks leading up to the April 19 Black & Gold game. As of now, the time for the spring showcase has yet to be determined.



The Big 12 has not released its schedule yet for the upcoming season, but we do know who the Buffs will playing in Year 3 under Sanders. CU has three home games scheduled for the fall already — all at home — with the season opening against Georgia Tech on Aug. 30 followed by matchups against Delaware, which is making its transition to FBS this year, plus Wyoming on Sept. 20.



Colorado will host Arizona, Arizona State, BYU and Iowa State during the conference slate while the Buffs will travel to face Utah, TCU, Houston, Kansas State and West Virginia this fall. Dates for those games are expected to be released soon by the conference.



As it has done every offseason under Sanders, CU has retooled its roster once again over the last two months both through high school recruiting and the transfer portal. In all, the Buffs have signed 30 new players including five-star quarterback Julian Lewis and Liberty transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter.



Their battle to replace outgoing star quarterback Shedeur Sanders will highlight the spring for the Buffs, which will have plenty of competition on both sides of the ball.